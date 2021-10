SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Seminole Wednesday night.

PCSO said around 8:36 p.m., deputies responded to the 8400 block of 75th Place North after reports of gunshots.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man dead on the scene.

This is an active investigation, PCSO said they do not have any more information at this time.

