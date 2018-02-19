Pinellas deputies arrest 14-year-old boy for making school threat on social media

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested for making a social media threat to shoot up a Pinellas County school.

The post indicated the shooting would occur Tuesday at the Lealman Innovation Academy in Pinellas County.

The teen posted a threatening photo and statement on his Snapchat account Friday, February 16, at about 11:00 p.m., according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The post stated "Round 3 on Florida on Tuesday," along with photo of the teen holding what appeared to be an AR 15 style assault rifle.

Pinellas deputies were notified after concerned citizens reported the threatening social media posts on Snapchat to the Pinellas County 911 Regional Communications Center about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.