Pinellas County to provide COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11 starting Friday

The Department of Health in Pinellas County will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to kids age 5-11 on Friday.

With the approval of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines can now be administered to children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer COVID-19 for those ages 5 and up are also offered at many clinic and pharmacy locations in Pinellas and throughout the nation. Click here to find the most convenient site offering the Pfizer vaccine.

DOH-Pinellas will offer the vaccine for kids at its clinics in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Mid-County

and Tarpon Springs. For a list of locations and addresses, click here.

Parents or guardians must accompany the child. Walk-in services are provided or appointments may be made by calling (727) 824-6931.

Parents and guardians should check with their child's doctor for recommendations and more information about vaccine schedules that include the

seasonal flu, COVID-19 and other immunizations for good health.

Pfizer vaccines for children are administered on the same schedule as those for adolescents and adults with the second dose 21 days after the first.