Pinellas County Superintendent looks ahead to success on 1st day

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday is the first day of school for many kids across the Tampa Bay area, and with a new school year comes so many new opportunities for students.

Pinellas County School District Superintendent Kevin Hendrick told ABC Action News he's working to ensure this year comes with a lot of success for students.

“We had a great year academically last year, and we want to continue that momentum. So students took new assessments last year they did really, really well, so we want to see that momentum keep going this year,” Hendrick said.

In the first year of new state best standards and fast assessments, Pinellas Schools ranked first among large districts in math proficiency and third among large districts in English Language Arts. Reading proficiency in third grade also reached its highest state ranking in 10 years.

The superintendent said he also wants to create more engaging experiences to keep kids motivated throughout the school year.

“We want them engaged and having fun. So you’re going to see enrichment periods, you’ll see more clubs after school activities and more chances for parents to be involved,” Hendrick said.