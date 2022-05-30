Pinellas County Schools to hold educator job fair on Wednesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you're looking to change jobs, start your career, or move to Pinellas County, the school district's upcoming job fair is for you.

The Virtual Teacher Career Fair will be Wednesday, June 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must register by May 31 to take part. Click here to register.

Pinellas County Schools Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Services Paula Texel said, "the candidates can upload their resume, they can sign up for the interviews. And again, they can sign up for interviews, at whatever time is convenient for them. And it just allows us to have the principals review those resumes before the interview happens, as opposed to just walking up to, you know, a table or the day of a typical job fair, you know, principals can do that review beforehand to make the interview a little bit more meaningful as well."

Right now, Pinellas County Schools has about 200 educator jobs to fill.



Currently, they're seeing candidates that 33% are from out-of-state, 33% are from the Tampa Bay area and approximately 33% live more than an hour away.

The district's "high need" areas include ESE, Science, Math, Reading and English Language Arts. We have some elementary teacher positions too.

Starting teacher's salary is $48,675 plus benefits.

You can see all available jobs in Pinellas County Schools by clicking here.