Pinellas County School District looking to hire substitute teachers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Pinellas County School District is looking for substitute teachers.

Substitutes must be able to work a minimum of four days per month and work a minimum of two Mondays or Fridays per month.

Applicants must have at least 60 college credits. The job offers a flexible work schedule.

"You can work where you want, when you want. We have over 140 sites that you’re able to sub in," said Melissa Hill, a Senior Human Resources Specialist.

The district expected 322 absences for February 9, 2022. The absences are due to a variety of reasons like COVID-19, vacation or training. The district filled 274 of those positions but is still short about 48 subs. Each school has its own plans on how to handle absences. The district said sometimes a principal or other staff members will step in to help if they are short subs.

"Even though there’s a need, I definitely see things improving. Things are definitely getting better, definitely, there are less absences than there have been this year," said Hill.

"I think that subs are really surprised at how much they love the job, but also how much they love our kids," added Hill.

A substitute can earn between $120-$155 per day and long-term subs can earn between $160-$195 per day.

Each month, the district offers a Zoom call so people who are interesting in subbing can ask questions. The next meeting is on March 22 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The link for the meeting is as follows: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87222352171?pwd=bDBKZmFVZHQ4MUVTVldMTVBaWWxydz09

(Meeting ID: 872 2235 2171 and Passcode: 043383)

For more information on the process for becoming a substitute teacher visit: www.pcsb.org/page/1668.