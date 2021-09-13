Pinellas County residents get free entrance to Dali Museum for Arts Alive event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg is participating in Arts Alive this month which means residents in Pinellas County can get into the event for free as a thank you for supporting the museum.

Residents are eligible for free entrance to the museum on September 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests must make an online reservation to visit and will have to show their resident ID to verify entry.

All visitors will receive free parking, as space allows. Free surreal educational activities will be available for the family. Skoops Italian Ice truck will be onsite from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with frozen treats for purchase.

Click here for more information or to reserve a time.