Pinellas County non-profit sees larger need for diapers, formula

It's no secret that non-profits around the country are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic.

Babycycle is a non-profit in Pinellas County that provides diapers, wipes and other items to mothers and children in need.

The need has risen around 400% since the pandemic and donations have gone down considerably, too.

"Tampa Bay is a very resilient community and they have been overwhelmingly generous and their donations, especially lately, as people are recovering from the pandemic. We've seen a ton of donations of diapers and wipes come in which is awesome but unfortunately, we're still not filling the need," Torrie Jasuwan, Founder of Babycycle, said. "One in three moms in Tampa Bay will face diaper need at some time and the need is so great here it's it's almost impossible to fill the orders that we get from our partner agencies."

