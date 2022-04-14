Pinellas County mom desperate for justice in missing daughter case

A Pinellas County mother is desperate to find her daughter who disappeared nearly 10 years ago. Leah Martin is anxious about the outcome.

"There were only two people there when it happened and one of them ain't here no more," said Leah.

Leah's daughter, 17-year-old Morgan Martin, left her home in St. Pete in July of 2012. Police said she went to meet up with Jacobee Flowers, the father of her unborn baby, and did not return. Martin was four months pregnant when she disappeared.

Her body has never been found. Last month, Flowers pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and took a plea deal. According to court documents, if he cooperated and led authorities to Morgan's body, he would get 25 years in prison. If not, he would get 40 years in prison.

"To me, the only thing that makes it okay for me is he won't get to see his kids grow up. He'll miss proms and weddings and babies and family things and Christmas with them," said Leah.

"25 years is nothing for my kid. I mean he probably deserves a million years if you ask me, but I'd prefer to have her home," she said.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office recently searched for Morgan's remains at the edge of a cotton field along Highway 231, south of Troy, Alabama. The search was called off and nothing was discovered. Authorities said Flowers led them to that location.

"People are working around the clock on this and they have been for almost 10 years. I mean if there was just one idea somebody had, it would be great," said Leah.

Morgan's mother applauds the actions of law enforcement. She wants to bring her daughter home.

"I didn't get to see her have her baby. I didn't get to see her graduate from school. I didn't get to see her do any of those things, you know. I didn't get to see her be the mom I think she could have been," said Leah.

A sentencing date for Flowers has been set for April 28.