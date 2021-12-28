Pinellas County hosting career fair at St. Pete College

Pinellas County is holding a career fair on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Petersburg College EpiCenter, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater.

Career hunters curious about working for Pinellas County can talk to hiring managers about current and future full-time positions, internships and volunteer opportunities. They can learn about the many advantages of working for Pinellas County, including an outstanding health and retirement benefits package and career growth opportunities.

Pinellas County is actively seeking top talent to fill open positions in 911 Telecommunications, Animal Control, Auditing, Call Center, Communications, Court Professionals, Customer Service, Engineering, Field and Craft Work, Finance/Accounting, Information Technology, Maintenance, Mechanics, Parks, Permitting, Procurement, Project Management, Public Works, Records Management, Tax Collection, Utilities and more.

Representatives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and CareerSource Pinellas will also be in attendance.

Hiring managers and Human Resources teams will be on hand from various County divisions. Career seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Onsite interviews will be offered for some positions. Veterans are encouraged to attend and bring their DD-214 or appropriate veteran’s preference documentation.

Pinellas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer: EOE/AA/ADA/DFW/VP: Certain servicemembers and veterans, and the spouses and family members of the servicemembers and veterans, receive preference and priority in employment by the state and are encouraged to apply for the positions being filled.