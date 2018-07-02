Pinellas County detectives arrested a former Maryland Deputy for sexual battery on a minor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla - Detectives in Pinellas County arrest a man for sexual battery on a 10-year-old girl. Christopher Wayne Stufft invited a woman and her child to his home on Countryside Key Boulevard in Oldsmar on Saturday.

The child fell asleep on the couch next to the mother and Stufft. The mother went out on the back porch to smoke a cigarette around midnight. The victim told investigators that Stufft put his fingers into the child’s vagina under her clothes and took pictures of her vaginal area with his cell phone.

The child informed her mother discreetly of the incident and both left his home. The mother called deputies when she and her child made it back home.

Detectives interviewed Stufft at his home at around 1 pm Sunday. Stufft admitted to having the child and mother over to watch movies but denied at anything else took place.

Detectives say that they used various investigation techniques and determined that the incident did take place.

Stufft was arrested and transported to Pinellas County Jail.

Detectives confirmed Stufft was a former deputy for the Charles County Sheriff's Office in Maryland from 2004 to 2009.