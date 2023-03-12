Philadelphia Phillies minor league player arrested for a DUI

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — 23-year-old Konnor Ash, a minor league baseball player for the Philadelphia Phillies, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) with property damage on Saturday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

SPPD said Ash was traveling westbound at a high speed on the Belleair Causeway when he struck a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) speed limit sign and a wall near the intersection of Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluff.

Ash was sitting outside the open driver’s side door and had minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Police said Ash showed signs of impairment. However, he refused to provide a blood sample.

After being discharged from the hospital, Ash was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with one count of Driving Under the Influence with property damage.

This is an ongoing investigation at the time.