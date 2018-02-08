Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Petersburg accident

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department are on scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that left on man dead Wednesday night.

The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. on 34th Street N. near 35th Ave N., according to officials.

Investigators say 34th Street North will remain closed in both directions between 33rd Ave. N. and 37th Ave.N. for several hours as the investigation continues.

The driver is on scene with investigators.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.