Pedestrian killed by driver who was under the influence, deputies say

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A driver was arrested after deputies said he hit and killed a pedestrian while being under the influence.

Pinellas County deputies said the incident happened around 10:29 p.m. near 10086 Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island.

Deputies said the 46-year-old pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk when the driver, 55-year-old Mark Walters, left the roadway and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.

Deputies said Walters showed indicators of impairment during the investigation and was arrested.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and was charged with one count of DUI manslaughter.

