PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to an “armed person” near a church in Pinellas County on Sunday.

Park Boulevard is closed near 134th Street North, and services at Oakhurst United Methodist Church located at 13400 Park Boulevard have been canceled.

There is a significant law enforcement presence and road closures in the area; please seek alternative routes.