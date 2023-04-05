Watch Now
Painter Shawn Dell Joyce works 'live' in the lobby of Dunedin Fine Art Center

This free peek inside her artform runs until April 28.
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:46 AM, Apr 05, 2023
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Plein air painter and teacher Shawn Dell Joyce has a new working studio — in the lobby of the Dunedin Fine Art Center.

"Art is a process," the award-winning artist said about this "live" peek at her creative process.

"It's not an end result. So half the beauty of painting is engaging your audience."

For most of April, from 10 a.m. to noon, Joyce, inspired by the legendary Florida Highwaymen, will be painting a gorgeous plein air vista — in the middle of the bustling art museum.

This is part performance art, part behind-the-scenes look at a talented painter at work.

Joyce paints using pastels, and her work is featured in prestigious galleries all over the country.

At the Dunedin Fine Art Center, she encourages guests to ask questions, start conversations, and be a part of this unique public experience.

Admission is free.

For more on Shawn Dell Joyce, including classes she teaches for all skill levels, click here.

