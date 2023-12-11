Operation Toy Soldier collects thousands of gifts for military families

CLEARWATER, Fla. — This week thousands of new toys are being dropped off at MacDill Air Force Base for the children of our men and women in uniform. It’s all thanks to the nonprofit Operation Toy Soldier.

From games to dolls to footballs, toys of all kinds for all ages are being sorted in preparation for this very special delivery.

This year they're anticipating more than 4,000 toys in total.

“We want to make sure that no military family wakes up on Christmas morning with their kids not having something under the tree for them,” said Tracy Stanko with Operation Toy Soldier.

Many of those who donated and volunteered are active duty or veterans themselves, like Austin Steele. He knows firsthand the challenges military families face when it comes to Christmas.

“You are stressed about work, you don’t get time off, and then money is tight, and Christmas is right around the corner, you don’t know what to do for your kid, having the opportunity to have this be brought to your front door is amazing,” said Steele.

It’s only fitting that the man who founded the organization is named Rudolph, Jim Rudolph, because he’s been guiding the nonprofit since it began at Veterans Funeral Care in Clearwater.

“From that, we actually have funeral homes in 36 states which are collecting toys for the bases in their area because all of these toys stay local; everything we do is for MacDill and the Coast Guard stations,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph said he’s heard way too often how Christmas and going back to school are the biggest burdens for our young military families.

“It's the brand new soldiers, the ones that are in for two or three years; we all know that they are not well paid, so this is an incredible blessing,” said Rudolph.

Jennifer Jones remembers returning home from duty last year, just three days before Christmas, with a 9-year-old daughter holding a wish list for Santa.

“The last thing I wanted is to be out in the hustle and bustle of shopping so they delivered for me, they were wonderful,” said Jones.

Now it’s Jones and her best friend, Stacey, who are returning the favor this Christmas.

“Not having to worry, ‘can I afford something for my kids under the tree,’ it’s possibly something your kids have on their wish list, so great toys,” said Stacey.

Operation Toy Soldier wants to make sure everyone who donated toys this year realizes their contribution is truly appreciated.

“I don’t think that thank you is enough; it really takes a special human; you know how the Grinch’s heart grew three times bigger? I mean, their heart is just measurable,” said Jones.