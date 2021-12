ST. PETERSBURG, Fla— St. Petersburg Police are investigating a hit and run crash.

Limited details have been released, but we know that it happened at 7:10 p.m. at 18th Avenue South and 20th Street South. The victim died in the crash and the driver did not stop.

The intersection will be closed for several hours during the investigation.

