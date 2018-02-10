ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lealman firefighters said a 66-year-old man has died after his townhouse went up in flames.

The Lealman Fire Department received a call shortly after 9:00 p.m. about a fire at a townhouse located at 7233 Parkside Villas Drive.

Neighbors say they heard a loud explosion. One neighbor said the explosion knocked everything off his walls.

"I heard a loud bang and it knocked everything out. I got up and looked and I saw flames coming out of my neighbors house. The windows were blown out," said neighbor James Karraker.

Firefighters said about 3 units are without power and The Red Cross is assisting residents.

Firefighters say the victim's daughter lives next door. Officials have not released the name of the victim.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters found 3 oxygen tanks inside the townhouse, but do not know if it started the fire.

