ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police said an officer is uninjured and a suspect is dead after a shooting early Monday morning.

SPPD said It happened at 4533 20th Ave. N., which is a residential address.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is investigating the shooting.

