Officer-involved shooting in Pinellas Park leaves 1 dead

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning, and the Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Pinellas Park officers were called to a home at 5000 94th Avenue North at 12:40 a.m.

The caller, who lives at the home with her grandmother, said she got into an argument with her boyfriend, who was in the backyard and feared for her safety, according to authorities.

Police responded, and two officers went to the front door to speak with the caller while a corporal looked over the fence into the yard. Gualtieri said the corporal saw the suspect, identified as Jared Rudderham, 36, walking around and holding a cellphone.

According to Gualtieri, officers were told Rudderham was often known to be armed, but, at that point in time, no officers saw him with a gun.

A K9 officer and the two officers who went to the front of the home went around to the back of the home, the opposite way of the corporal, to speak with Rudderham.

Gualtieri said as they entered the backyard, Rudderham took a gun out of his waistband, racked it and turned toward the K9 officer. The officer fired, authorities said, and hit Rudderham four times. He was taken to Bayfront Health, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said Rudderham had a "lengthy" criminal history, which included aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon and false imprisonment among other charges.