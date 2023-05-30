Non-profit launches to help connect veterans to resources

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFTS) — One Seminole veteran saw a need for a one-stop shop for resources and made it a reality. Nick Nelms is in the process of launching The Vet Hut.

A million and a half veterans call Florida home. Our state ranks third in the country for the veteran population, meaning a large chunk of benefits for veterans ends up here in Florida.

Still, there's a gap between veterans and that care. For Jeremy Arcand, it was a lack of knowledge.

"If you're a veteran that doesn't think he needs benefits, you're wrong. You need benefits. You served your time. You did it. You deserve it. Because I was I used to think that way," said Arcand.

With help from his friend, Arcand changed his mind.

"Nick, basically pushing me to get the benefits. And then I came to the hospital, and I got my medical. And then it was just kind of a snowball effect from there," he said.

Now Nick Nelms wants to bring the same help and support to every veteran.

"The thought process was basically what we could do or what I could do to help veterans. Fortunately, unfortunately, I didn't go overseas. And I felt like there was just a passion or need to help veterans," Nelms said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said they're completing more compensation claims than ever.

Last year, more than $128 billion went to veterans in the form of disability and pension checks.

Nelms created The Vet Hut. It's a nonprofit that will make it easier for even more vets to get help.

"Before, you would have to go through your housing, and you call up a number here and look up all the information over here. And then you'd have to go dig up information somewhere else. And it was just it was a pain in the butt. So he made a book, like a booklet, that it has all that information consolidated in one, one little pamphlet, that it is extremely easy and convenient," said Arcand.

While the nonprofit is only about a month old, Nelms has big goals for its future.

"With your help, with communities, helping fellow veterans and as well as ourselves. We want to do events, opportunities, things just to get us together and have the camaraderie with each other and support each other as a fan-based program," he said.

You can get connected with The Vet Hut by calling (727) 899-NICK.