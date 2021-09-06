New paint class brings creativity and customers back to Clearwater art studio

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There is a new type of paint class happening in Clearwater that's taking creativity to a whole new level.

It’s called Paint Pour and the instructors at Painting with a Twist in Clearwater say it's been a great way to regain a loyal customer base after a pandemic hiatus.

Yesenia Vazquez is one of the instructors teaching this latest art form to hit studios across America. You can take a guess where it started.

“I first saw it trending on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook,” said Vazquez.

The idea is pretty simple, mix together silicone and paint, then swirl it onto the canvass, and watch it flow as you move it to and fro.

“It's not a typical step-by-step instruction class,” said Vazquez.

No previous art experience is required or necessary.

“They always say, ‘I can’t draw a stick figure,’ and I always say, ‘well you don’t see any stick figures on any of these canvasses,’” said Vazquez.

“It’s real social, everyone likes watching what everyone else is doing, we hear a lot of, ‘look how yours is coming out,’ and ‘look how mine is coming out,’ and ‘I want to look like that,’” said owner Leslie Gay.

Gay said learning a new art form is the perfect escape from the outside world. She knows from personal experience.

“Painting with a twist was born out of Hurricane Katrina,” said Gay. “I lived in New Orleans at the time and you needed to get away from all of the rebuilding that we were having to do and the stress of all that that was going on.”

“It’s extremely relaxing and you really don’t know what you are going to get,” said Jenny Jacobs.

Make sure you leave your type A personality traits at the door, this art has a mind of its own.

“I like control and we are going to have to lose it,” said Linda Rolston.

Who said watching paint dry isn’t any fun?

“I love seeing their reactions at the end, they are always like, ‘oh my God this actually looks really good,’ and I was like, ‘I told you,’” said Vazquez.

For more information on upcoming painting events or to book a private party click here.