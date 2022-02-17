Nation’s largest regatta series competes in St. Pete this weekend

The nation's largest regatta series is competing in St. Pete this weekend.

The organization dubs it the on-water version of the Grand Prix as more than 2,000 local, national and international sailors compete as part of the largest sailboat racing circuit in the country, the Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series.

New for 2022, the regatta has added a new “Mixed Plus” trophy to incentivize teams to increase female participation. Set to compete this weekend are Olympians, world champions and talented amateur sailors (female and male).

26 states, two countries and numerous local sailors will take to Tampa Bay for the three days of intense racing and fun parties afterward.

After three days of racing, one team will be selected to compete in the British Virgin Islands for the regatta series championship.

For a schedule of events, click here.

For more information, click here.