Musician using guitar strings to pull at heartstrings of military families

OLDSMAR, Fla. — There is a musician in Pinellas County who is using what he knows best to give back to military families.

Wade Sabourin, known as Wade Whiskey across the Tampa Bay music scene, has delivered hundreds of guitars over the years to Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families. He calls the non-profit Heart Strings For Heroes.

“I personally believe that these are some of the bravest men and women out there,” said Sabourin.

Craig Gross is a Gold Star Father. His son Frank died in Afghanistan in 2011. Gross received a guitar with a picture of Frank on it.

“It's so amazing to see that person’s son or daughter on that guitar and to know they are going to hang that guitar in their place for the rest of their lives and it’s a memorial,” said Sabourin.

“He wasn’t only a son he was a loyal son,” said Gross.

Gross even wrote a song, “They Buried My Son in Arlington," that he plays on the guitar.

Out of all the honors and awards bestowed upon their family, he said it’s this guitar that makes the biggest impression.

“The music does heal, you want to talk about heartstrings, it pulls on people’s heartstrings in a powerful way, and then when I start singing my song with the picture on it, it's like the icing on the cake,” said Gross.

Sabourin said every time he delivers a new guitar, in return he is welcomed into a new family.

“God brings people together for a reason and I’m blessed to know them and have them in my life,” said Sabourin.

For more information go to heartstringsforheroes.org.

Sabourin’s band, High Five Revolution, is also playing at The American Freedom & Unity Festival in St. Pete on July 25.