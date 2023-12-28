Multiple pedestrian crashes leave 1 dead, 1 injured in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and another is injured after an incident involving multiple pedestrian crashes in Pinellas County Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Nissan Maxima was traveling east on Gandy Boulevard when it struck a 58-year-old man attempting to cross the road around 10:31 p.m.

The Nissan's driver, a 23-year-old woman, then stopped her car and got out to help the man. She was then struck by a Kia Optima traveling east.

The man was taken to a local hospital and passed away from his injuries. The Nissan's driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The Kia's driver, a 23-year-old woman, was uninjured.