Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in St. Petersburg on Saturday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, a red Volkswagen sedan was traveling northbound on 49th Street North and turned left onto westbound Ninth Avenue North into the path of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was southbound on 49th Street N.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified by police as 59-year-old Keith Thibodaux, collided with the front passenger corner of the vehicle.

Thibodaux was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

