Microfund aimed at helping businesses in South St. Pete launching May 9

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — Business owners within the South St. Pete Community Redevelopment Area district are getting some help. The city announced a new microfund program Tuesday.

Mayor Ken Welch, council members, and others in the community presented the new $1.35 million Microfund Program in front of The Greenhouse.

"This is what inclusive progress looks like. One of the primary reasons that the CRA was created was to uplift a community historically and disproportionately impacted by poverty and lack of resources and access to capital," said Mayor Ken Welch.

Through this microfund, eligible businesses can apply for up $10,000. But first, they have to complete a program within The Greenhouse.

That's a group of business experts from the City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce tapped to come together to help business owners with education as well as provide the necessary resources and help to thrive.

"It is not a one size fits all approach. Because all businesses are different, the business development plans will focus on finance, business planning, marketing, sales, and business management," he said.

WFTS Ameenah's Catering on 6th Avenue S in South St. Petersburg.

The money goes out in four different rounds. About 45 business owners will receive funding per round. It's a program that is enticing to South St. Pete business owner Ernestine McCrone.

"Being a small business owner, you know, you struggle with a lot of things. I've been in business now for the past six years. And this is a boost for me," she said.

She owns Ameenah's Catering on 6th Avenue S. The business was tapped to cater for the program's announcement ceremony. McCrone credits her work with The Greenhouse for getting the chance to cater the event.

"This ain't my first rodeo in business. But since I came down to The Greenhouse, I learned a lot of stuff that I didn't know. And I'm learning how to put my business on track," she said.

McCrone sees this new program as a boost for not only her fellow business owners but also the people of South St. Pete.

"All small business is not affordable. But a place like myself and others, you know, they'll be able to come and have healthy food or even good childcare because so much that is needed in our community," she said.

The application portal launches May 9th. It closes on May 31st. You can the more information and the link to apply here.