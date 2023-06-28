Merman Andrew makes a splash in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We all know that Tampa Bay is known for mermaids but what about mermen? There is a local merman gaining lots of attention for his appearance on the Netflix show, "MerPeople."

Merman Andrew is making a splash when it comes to men in tails.

“You see a lot of mermaids in the industry, but finding a merman is very rare. I always say we are an endangered species,” said Andrew.

In the past five years, Andrew’s underwater talent has bubbled from a hobby to a lucrative career.

“Yes, this is my job. I perform with aquariums. I do pride events in tanks, house parties, corporate functions, so any body of water you can find me there, the bathtub even,” he said.

Andrew prefers Florida’s natural springs the best since there's no chlorine, no waves and the temperature never changes.

“It's the most freeing experience because when you are in the water, you glide at a rate that you never felt before,” he said. “Being able to create magic every single day is the best part about being a merman.”

However, it’s not all fun and games. He’s working out with his mermaid friends, Haley Smith, Felicia with Fins and Coral Dover on a daily basis. One area of concentration is being able to hold their breath underwater for up to four minutes.

Andrew has also gone through more than 40 tails during his career.

“I typically wear them until they are beat up, and then I can’t wear them anymore,” he said.

All the hard work did land Andrew on the hit Netflix Show "MerPeople." He said the best part about his sudden fame is the inspiration he’s having for future mermen.

“We had a woman fly all the way from New Zealand just to meet me, so her son could meet me, and it was the most touching experience ever,” said Andrew. “Every time we put on these tails, we don’t think that we are changing lives.”

Andrew does want to caution his fans that not everything you see in the movies is always true—for example, they're not all great singers.

“I sound like a whale. It’s not cute,” he said.

One thing is for sure: if you’ve never swum with a merman before, it’s highly recommended.

Andrew has big plans for the future, which include forming a company called Merman Mafia, where he and four other mermen will travel the country to various festivals and events, spreading the merman fun and mysticism.

For more information on Merman Andrew, click here or search Merman Andrew on your favorite social media platform.