Manatee County teacher hit, killed by car in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The School District of Manatee County said it's mourning the loss of a P.E. teacher after he was hit and killed by a car in St. Petersburg on Saturday evening.

Police said Jeffrey Wilson, 54, was crossing 3rd Street N. in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that tried to turn north onto 3rd Street N. from Central Avenue.

Wilson was a teacher at Freedom Elementary School in Bradenton. According to the school, Wilson's wife, Ariane, 56, also a teacher at the school, was with him at the time and was also injured in the crash. Police said her injuries weren't life-threatening.

According to a post made by the elementary school, Wilson donated his organs.

The school district released the following statement.

The School District of Manatee County mourns the loss of Freedom Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Jeffrey Wilson. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family and the Freedom Elementary School community.

Police said the driver who hit the couple stopped and cooperated with the investigation.