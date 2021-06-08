Man with gunshot wound found dead in bathroom of St. Pete 7-Eleven, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found dead in the bathroom of a 7-Eleven early on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven in 11500 block of 4th St N. around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses who were at the store. The department says the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The victim has not been identified.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.