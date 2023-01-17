Man killed by DUI driver with two kids in car, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed after getting hit by a woman who was allegedly driving under the influence with two children in the car on Monday.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Ieasha Boyd, 37, was driving two children, aged five and 12, in a silver BMW around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Police said she was driving west down 38th Avenue North approaching the intersection when she struck an orange Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck heading north on 40th Street North. The collision caused the pickup truck to roll over.

St. Pete Fire Rescue freed the pickup truck's driver, Miguel Diaz Arzola, 62, from the vehicle but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Both children were taken to All Children's Hospital for minor injuries.

Police said they found that Boyd was driving while impaired and charged her with DUI manslaughter and two counts of child neglect. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are released.