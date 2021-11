ST. PETERSBURG, Fla— A man in a wheelchair was hit by a car and died from injuries. It happened at 7:15 p.m. at the 2100 block of 5th Avenue North in St. Petersburg tonight.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police do not have a vehicle description.

5th Avenue is closed in all directions from the I-275 ramps to 24th Street.

