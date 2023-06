PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — One person was hospitalized after getting stabbed at a bank Tuesday night.

The Pinellas Police Department said the male victim, 19, was stabbed in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo on U.S. Highway 19 North in Pinellas Park around 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are not releasing any more details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.