Man found dead from gunshot wound in St. Pete, police searching for shooter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was found dead Monday night and police are looking for the shooter.

St. Pete police said on Monday around 8:01 p.m., deputies responded to a home near the intersection of 45th and 39th Street for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a black sedan crashed into a fence. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie and was last seen running westbound on 45th Avenue North.

This is an active investigation.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Blumberg at 727-582-6779.

