Man driving motor scooter flies into rear windshield of SUV, seriously injuring himself

TAMPA, Fla. — A man driving a motor scooter seriously injured himself after colliding with an SUV in Clearwater, according to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD)

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a traffic crash with serious injuries on Highland Avenue at Franklin Street at 4:20 p.m.

Both the motor scooter and SUV were traveling northbound on Highland Avenue when the SUV stopped for traffic.

However, the driver of the scooter did not stop and collided with the rear of the SUV, authorities said.

That collision led to him being ejected into the rear windshield of the SUV, sustaining significant injuries to his neck.

He was then flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries.

He is currently reported to be in stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.