Man dies after being booked into Pinellas County Jail

Authorities are looking into why a man died on Saturday after being booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Kevin Kelley, 53, was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives learned that on Saturday, Kelley was taken to a local hospital for medical reasons, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. He was pronounced dead at about 5:39 a.m. at the hospital.

Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating Kelley’s death.

So far, detectives have found no evidence that Kelley was involved in any physical altercations or suffered any injuries while incarcerated at the jail, the report stated.

The investigation is continuing.