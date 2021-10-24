Watch
Man charged with murder for killing victim in St. Pete alleyway, police say

Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 24, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested for killing a man in a St. Pete alleyway early Sunday morning, police said.

St. Pete police said at 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Haines Road North for a shooting. Robert James Deladurantaye got into an altercation with a man behind an alleyway of a vacant business and shot him.

Police said the two men had also been in an argument several hours earlier.

The victim died from his injuries and Deladurantaye was taken into custody at the scene.

Deladurantaye is charged with second-degree murder.

