Man arrested for murder after reporting girlfriend's death as suicide: Largo PD

LARGO, Fla. — A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Largo on Thursday after initially reporting his girlfriend's death as a suicide, authorities said.

The Largo Police Department said they received a call for service at the Somerset Apartments on Vonn Road from Christopher Myers, 38.

Myers allegedly told authorities he came home and found his girlfriend had passed away from "self-inflicted" stab wounds. After detectives examined the victim's injuries, they said it was clear they were not self-inflicted and, instead, there had been a violent altercation between the victim and Myers.

Police said the investigation led to "probable cause" to charge Myers with first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

They added that this is still an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.