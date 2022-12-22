Man arrested for attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing another man during argument

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man was arrested on Wednesday after he stabbed another man during an argument, Pinellas Park Police Department said.

On Dec. 21, around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a call about a stabbing on Oakhaven Drive.

Police said that an investigation revealed that Van Vui Duong, 56, invited the victim, 57, to his house that day. Duong and the victim got into an argument while drinking after Duong accused the victim of lying about sending money to Vietnam.

Duong yelled at the victim and told him to leave, so the victim agreed. When he exited the Florida room they were sitting in with a witness and went inside the main part of the house to leave, Duong allegedly grabbed a knife from the table and followed the victim inside.

While the victim approached the inside garage door to leave, police said Duong attacked him from behind. The witness separated the two, but Duong then attempted to attack the victim again while the victim pushed him away.

Police said Duong went after the victim a third time and stabbed him twice, once through the lip and once in his sternum, which caused internal bleeding.

After he was transported to the hospital, the victim told police during an interview that he believed Duong intended to kill him. He is in stable condition.

Duong was arrested and charged with second degree attempted murder.