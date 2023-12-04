Make your own glass holiday ornament at the Morean Workshop Space in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Morean Workshop Space in St. Petersburg is opening up its prestigious studios to artists of all ages and skill levels for a family-friendly glass-ornament-making class.

Taught by glass master Bao Thao, the festive 2-hour class provides all the supplies and safety gear. The glass is easy to cut, and the decorations are fun and easy to work with.

"It's not something from Pier One, it's not something from Kohl's," said Bao Thao. "This is something that you made yourself, and that's really important."

All you have to bring is the creativity — and maybe some snacks and refreshments if you'd like.

After you create your ornament masterpiece, the Morean Workshop Space will fire and finish it for you. You can pick it up a couple of days later.

For more information on the Morean Workshop Space, go here.