Local students in need uniforms and supplies before the school year starts

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — School starts in less than four weeks, and many parents are already buying school supplies and uniforms.

However, that is not the case for everyone, as over 60 children at an elementary school in St. Petersburg are homeless. Some are even living in their parent’s car. But one local neighborhood is stepping up to help.

“In our particular neighborhood, where we have a lot of minorities, and we have a lot of poverty, there has to be something that we can do to help,” explained Lois Ermatinger, member of the Lakewood Estate’s Civic Association.

Lois and John Ermatinger realized they wanted to help their neighborhood kids who attended Maximo Elementary School. But they never imagined how great the need would be until they talked to the school.

“The kids come to school sometimes without the proper uniforms they just can't afford. They'll come with no socks, no underwear or dirty, and they're embarrassed, and they can't learn in an environment like that,” said Lois.

That is when Lois began to spread the word to her neighbors, and her Lakewood Estate’s Civic Association and countless others jumped in to help.

“A child seems to function much better when they're clean and fit in school. And that's what we try to provide here,” explained Sheena Qualles-DeFreece, a volunteer.

Qualles-DeFreece was immediately drawn to the cause because she is a retired teacher and even volunteered at Maximo Elementary.

“They're nodding off. They didn't sleep well. Why didn't you sleep? Well, I'm sleeping in the car. Or they nod off because they're upset because they're hungry. You can't pay attention when you're hungry. It's very difficult. So, they do, you know, convey that to me,” explained Qualles-DeFreece.

“We know that it does go beyond the walls here at this school; it is going to take our entire community to ensure that our students are well-prepared for life,” said Lisa Austin, the principal of Maximo Elementary School.

Austin became the principal and said many students come from low-income families. Over 60 students at Maximo Elementary School are even considered homeless.

“In order for the school to excel and be the school that it needs to be for our community, it is going to take the community. I know people always think, Oh, it's just cliche when you mentioned 'it takes a village,' but it is going to take all of us to get our scholars to where they need to be,” explained Austin.

Austin has 27 years in the Pinellas County school system and knows her student's success can only grow with the community’s support.

“Anyone that is willing to donate time, money, whatever it might be to Maximo Elementary, you are 100% welcome here. And we do need your help,” said Austin.

Miximo’s most significant need right now is uniforms. If you’d like to help, you can donatehere. For more ways you can volunteer for Maximo Elementary School children, you can email the Lakewood Estate’s Civic Association at lecapresident@gmail.com