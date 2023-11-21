Local small businesses looking forward to the 2023 holiday season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With millions of Americans planning on shopping this holiday season, nearly three-quarters said they plan on making a purchase at a small business.

Jennifer Shultz owns the Merchant with her husband. It's a small shop on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

“We have all locally made jams and mustards and sauces,” said Shultz as she showed some of the most popular items on her store shelves this holiday season. “There’s local candles, there’s local soaps, and we have woodworkers, and we have jewelers.”

The Merchant has been a part of the downtown St. Pete community for about seven years and Jennifer told me during that time, they’ve had their struggles.

“Of course, we were closed for Covid,” said Shultz.

Though they survived the low sales of the pandemic, thanks to the community’s support, she said this summer has been the toughest yet.

“We’ve seen, since June, restaurants and all the brick-and-mortar retail businesses dead,” Shultz said.

“Property insurance is up, electric bills are up, rent is up. So, I think people are being very careful with their dollars,” said Congresswoman Kathy Castor, who stopped by the Merchant to bring attention to the struggles local, small businesses are having right now.

The hope is that these businesses can make up for their lower summer sales during the holiday season.

“And when you spend money in a local, small business, those dollars circulate throughout the entire Tampa Bay economy, as opposed to when you shop online or at a big box store. That money goes to shareholders,” said Rep. Castor.

According to a Bankrate and YouGov survey, 72% of holiday shoppers said they would purchase from a small business this holiday season. That’s up from 65% last year which is welcomed news to local businesses trying to keep their doors open.

“This is the time when we really make a large portion of our money, and this helps sustain us when it does come to slow times in the summer,” said Shultz.