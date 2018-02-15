Local officers to pedal to D.C. to raise money for fallen police officers

Nicole Grigg
4:56 PM, Feb 15, 2018
Nearly a dozen police officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department will take part in 'The Road to Hope' a physical challenge to honor fallen officers.

At least 500 officers from around the country will ride bicycles through multiple cities on the 250-mile route to raise awareness and money for the fallen. 

Each rider from different departments around the country have to raise $1,500 to take part in the event. 

The St. Petersburg Police Department will have a fundraiser on Saturday, February 17, 2017 for Team St. Pete with the money going to Law Enforcement United. 

The fundraiser will take place at Jannus Live at 200 1st Avenue North from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.  Admission is a $10 donation.

The ride will take place in May.

