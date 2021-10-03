Local man arrested after crashing boat onto small island in Pinellas while under the influence

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local man, who is currently on federal supervised release status due to his indictment in the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot, was arrested for crashing a boat while under the influence, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

PCSO said Paul Rae, 38, was arrested after crashing his boat under the influence.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a small island in the intercoastal waterway near 794 182nd Avenue East. Multiple witnesses reported a crash after the boat was traveling at a high speed.

The boat ran aground on the small island and deputies found it about 75 feet from the waterline. Rae and a passenger were also located, PCSO said.

Rae and the passenger were not injured but were showing signs of impairment. Deputies assigned to the DUI Unit conducted a BUI investigation and Rae showed several indicators of impairment, PCSO said.

He was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He was booked for one count of boating under the influence.