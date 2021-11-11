Local couple opens unique business on St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Peter and Lindsay Gottschling wanted to open something new and unique on St. Pete Beach.

That's when they landed on The Grove Surf and Coffee Co. It's a mixed-use environment with coffee and retail surf wear.

Peter Gottschling, Owner of the Grove Surf and Coffee said, "I think everybody was pretty excited to have something like new and fresh out here. You know, like there's a ton of good stores, like up down the beaches, obviously, downtown St. Pete, there's a lot down there as well. But there wasn't really anything like this a little bit more, you know, newer and modern, like out here. So everybody was pretty pumped."

They're known for their toasted coconut latte and other seasonal flavors.