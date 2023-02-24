Local CEOs help Pinellas family of five build Habitat for Humanity home

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, CEOs from local businesses and companies across Tampa Bay came together to help build a new Habitat for Humanity home for a Pinellas County family of five.

Because of skyrocketing housing costs, Alex Diaz, Christina Gonzales, and their three children have been forced to live in one room of a multi-family home.

But that's about to change. On Friday, the couple worked alongside CEOs to not just build a home, but build a future for the family of five.

"You hear the term affordable housing but it’s workforce housing nowadays. This is important and it's impacting a lot of people," said Bill Goede, Tampa Bay president of Bank of America.

CEOs said they understand that the workforce in our communities are suffering from the housing crisis.

"It's important to get out and understand the true effort that needs to be given to give people the hand up, the building block of life," said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Advisors CEO.

A building block that Diaz is very thankful for.

"I'm so grateful. It touches my heart just walking in that door and knowing we have a four-bedroom, two-bath not just for us but for our kids," said Diaz.

The home is expected to be completed in the next few months.