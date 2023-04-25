Life-changing trip for student living with autism

ST. PETE, Fla. — Going on a study abroad trip is often the highlight of any college career. However, for students living with autism, it can be a real challenge.

When Nico joined the Studies in Applied Ethics Class at St. Petersburg College, he knew he wanted to do something special to inspire the autistic community, but he had no idea that something would actually happen in the United Kingdom.

Nico may be a non-speaker but he communicates in five different languages.

“One thing that I’ve learned from Nico is that autism is not something to be cured. It’s something to be understood and embraced,” said communication partner Kimberly Walker.

“Right off the bat, his intelligence and his knack for philosophy showed through, even with the letter board, he’s more articulate than a significant number of students that I have seen over the course of my career,” said Professor Dave Monroe.

So when Nico expressed interest in joining his class on a study abroad trip to England, Professor Monroe was his biggest advocate.

“I think the first answer for most institutions to unique situations is no, and so it was a chance for us to try and make a change,” said Monroe.

St. Petersburg College and Nico found themselves blazing a new trail.

“He’s pretty well connected with non-speakers around the globe and he had never heard of any student that had studied abroad,” said Walker.

This past March, Nico, along with 14 fellow students, embraced the trip of a lifetime to Liverpool, Birmingham and London.

“The friends on the trip were overwhelmingly kind and compassionate,” said Walker. “It really felt like they wanted to understand and know more about what Nico was capable of and what his world was like.”

Nico hopes others see his story and are inspired to try things that haven’t been done before.