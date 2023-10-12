'Leaping Love' gift boxes for cancer patients aim to soothe body, mind and spirit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For breast cancer survivor Vanessa Bernard, the mental and emotional toll of her medical treatment was almost as taxing as the physical repercussions.

"The anxiety, the stress," she said. "That was one of the hardest things for me."

So the St. Pete woman has taken that adversity and turned it into a new life's mission:

To soothe the body, mind and spirit of fellow cancer warriors still in the fight.

Vanessa's company, Leaping Love, creates gorgeous gift boxes carefully curated by cancer survivors and professionals to help ease the rigors of treatment.

Boxes start at $70 (including shipping) and are stuffed with high-end and healthy foods, clothes, books, games, lotions, salves, and more.

Vanessa also hosts a "Give a Box" donation program and assorted fundraisers benefiting different cancer care facilities, such as the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge.

