Lealman Innovation Academy celebrates student achievement with first ever prom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Students at Lealman Innovation Academy hit a major milestone Friday. Students were able to celebrate their first prom, thanks to meeting academic goals.

Lealman is a school that focuses on service and project-based learning.

According to a release, students spent two years meeting the mark set by Principal Connisheia Garcia. She asked for her 10-12th grade students to raise the graduation rate, which was 89.9%, nearly an 8% increase from the previous year.

Additionally, students were asked to improve attendance and have held an average of 70% daily attendance. High school students supported the school’s commitment to character goals by supporting younger scholars. High school students mentored younger students in reading and reading comprehension.

The school's gym was transformed for a prom that matched the 'A Night Under the Stars' theme.

The school’s Career Technology Education programs got involved, too. Cosmetology students provided hair and makeup, the Culinary Arts program provided refreshments and Art & Music supported with decorations and music.